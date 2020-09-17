Israeli and Dubai diamond exchanges sign trade agreement

The Israeli and Dubai diamond exchanges announced Thursday they had struck a deal to boost trade, just days after Israel signed breakthrough agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House to normalize their relations.

