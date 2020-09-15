Mask wearing not compulsory at White House peace signing - administration official says

A senior U.S. administration official said on Monday that protective mask wearing during the peace signing ceremony at the White House on Tuesday would not be compulsory.

A senior U.S. administration official said on Monday that protective mask wearing during the peace signing ceremony at the White House on Tuesday would not be compulsory.

A senior U.S. administration official said on Monday that protective mask wearing during the peace signing ceremony at the White House on Tuesday would not be compulsory.

The official noted that the UAE and Israeli delegations are observant of health recommendations and do wear the masks and as the ceremony will be held outdoors, "there is nothing to worry about."

The official noted that the UAE and Israeli delegations are observant of health recommendations and do wear the masks and as the ceremony will be held outdoors, "there is nothing to worry about."

The official noted that the UAE and Israeli delegations are observant of health recommendations and do wear the masks and as the ceremony will be held outdoors, "there is nothing to worry about."