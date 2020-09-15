Mask wearing not compulsory at White House peace signing - administration official says

A senior U.S. administration official said on Monday that protective mask wearing during the peace signing ceremony at the White House on Tuesday would not be compulsory.
The ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday evening Israel time.
The official noted that the UAE and Israeli delegations are observant of health recommendations and do wear the masks and as the ceremony will be held outdoors, "there is nothing to worry about."
The same official said the text of the "Abraham Agreement" peace deal between the UAE and Israel has been finalized and is ready for signing and added that the question of F-35 sales to the UAE was being considered though Israel's qualitative military edge would be ensured.