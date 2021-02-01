Activists chain gates at Israeli arms company's UK factory

Protesters have blocked the entrance of an Israeli-owned factory in England where they claim deadly weapons are made.

Activists from Palestine Action and Extinction Rebellion chained the gates of the Elbit Ferranti factory in Greater Manchester early Monday.

Two protesters climbed onto a ledge in front of the building, daubing red paint over the windows and spraying the words "Shut Elbit Down."

