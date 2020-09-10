Sheba Medical Center to develop health technologies with UAE firm

Sheba Medical Center and the United Arab Emirates's APEX National Investment said Thursday they signed a preliminary agreement to jointly promote healthcare technologies in the UAE and the Gulf region.
The memorandum of understanding is the first cooperation announced between an Israeli hospital with an Emirati company after Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations last month.
A final agreement is expected to be signed around Sept. 21 in the UAE, said Yoel Hareven, director of Sheba International at Sheba Medical Center.