Sheba Medical Center to develop health technologies with UAE firm

Sheba Medical Center and the United Arab Emirates's APEX National Investment said Thursday they signed a preliminary agreement to jointly promote healthcare technologies in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Sheba Medical Center and the United Arab Emirates's APEX National Investment said Thursday they signed a preliminary agreement to jointly promote healthcare technologies in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Sheba Medical Center and the United Arab Emirates's APEX National Investment said Thursday they signed a preliminary agreement to jointly promote healthcare technologies in the UAE and the Gulf region.