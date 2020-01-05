Cambodia building collapse kills 36 people, injures 23 others

Thirty-six people were killed and 23 more injured when a tourist guesthouse under construction in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers under rubble, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said rescue operations ended two days after the seven-story concrete building collapsed on Friday in the coastal town of Kep, about 160 km (100 miles) southwest of the capital Phnom Penh.

