Liberman tells Israelis to ignore government health directives

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Monday that Israelis should do as their own common sense tells them to.
Responding to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's about turn on Sunday on the required lock-downs in highly infected cities following ultra-Orthodox pressure, Lieberman said "decisions are made at the last minute and under political pressure and wheeling and dealing," he said, "Netanyahu is sacrificing public health on the altar of his political expediency so his decisions now are illegitimate. The public has lost faith in its government."