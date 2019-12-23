IDF thwarts arms smuggle attempt in West Bank

IDF soldiers belonging to the Lions of Jordan Valley Battalion thwarted on Saturday an attempt to smuggle a mass cache of weapons across the West Bank into Israel, the IDF reports on Monday.

IDF forces identified the suspects while carrying tools close to the border fence, after which several fire teams were called to the scene.

After extensive scans of the area, about 50 weapons were discovered, among them several M-16 assault rifles and sorted ammunitions in duffle bags.

The suspects and the weapons were taken by intelligence security forces for further investigation.