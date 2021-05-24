Lapid - I will leave no stone unturned in efforts to form a new government

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said on Monday that he would continue his efforts to form a government made up of parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's continued hold on power.
"I will leave no stone unturned as long as there is the slightest chance to form a new government," Lapid said. "We invite any party wishing to join us to discuss how best to present a government that would work for the benefit of the people," he told he Knesset faction.
Lapid has nine days left to present a coalition before his mandate runs out.
Earlier, the Yesh Atid controlled Knesset Arrangements Committee voted to expedite legislation that would prevent Netanyahu from the position of prime minister in a future government because he is on trial for corruption.
The committee will also advance a bill that would limit any prime minister from holding office for more than two terms.