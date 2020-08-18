Israel: Hezbollah has 'taken hostage' the Lebanese people's future

Israel's foreign ministry reacted to the verdict in the case of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri's assassination by saying Hezbollah had "taken hostage" the future of the Lebanese people.

