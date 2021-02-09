Tel Aviv begins vaccinating refugees and foreign workers

Dozens of asylum seekers and foreign workers in Tel Aviv lined up to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as part of an initiative to inoculate the city's foreign nationals.
Tel Aviv city hall and the Sourasky Medical Center started administering vaccines free of charge to the city's foreign nationals, many of whom are undocumented asylum seekers.
On its first day of operation, the vaccination center in southern Tel Aviv, which is home to a large migrant community, dispensed doses to dozens of foreign nationals who lined up outside the building.