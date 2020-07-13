Poland's Duda seen winning presidential vote, majority vote shows

Poland's incumbent candidate Andrzej Duda has won a presidential election, results from 99.97% of polling stations showed early on Monday, a narrow victory that would allow the ruling nationalists to deepen their conservative reforms.

