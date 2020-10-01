U.S. welcomes Israel-Lebanon agreement on framework for maritime border talks

The United States on Thursday welcomed an agreement between Israel and Lebanon on a framework to launch U.S.-mediated talks aimed at resolving a long-running maritime border dispute.

