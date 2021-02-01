Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after military coup

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened new sanctions on Myanmar after its military staged a coup and arrested the civilian leaders of its government, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened new sanctions on Myanmar after its military staged a coup and arrested the civilian leaders of its government, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Biden assailed the country's army for the coup, calling it a "direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and rule of law." The coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma, has also been roundly condemned internationally.

