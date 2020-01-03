Democrats call U.S. killing of Iranian general 'reckless'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump has "tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox" with the targeted killing of Iran's top general in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.

The former vice president joined other Democratic White House hopefuls in criticizing Trump's order, saying it could leave the U.S. "on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East."

The Pentagon said the U.S. military killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, in Baghdad Friday at the direction of Trump.

The attack is expected to draw severe Iranian retaliation against Israel and American interests. The Defense Department said Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders released a statement saying, "Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars."

Democrats acknowledged the threat posed by Soleimani, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling him "a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans."



