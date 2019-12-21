Pompeo says U.S. 'firmly opposes' ICC decision to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late Friday the Unites States "firmly opposes" the decision of the International Criminal Court prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late Friday the Unites States "firmly opposes" the decision of the International Criminal Court prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late Friday the Unites States "firmly opposes" the decision of the International Criminal Court prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians.