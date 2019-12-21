Pompeo says U.S. 'firmly opposes' ICC decision to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late Friday the Unites States "firmly opposes" the decision of the International Criminal Court prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians.
"Today, the ICC prosecutor raised serious questions about the ICC’s jurisdiction to investigate Israel," Pompeo said on Twitter. "Israel is not a state party to the ICC. We firmly oppose this unjustified inquiry that unfairly targets Israel. The path to lasting peace is through direct negotiations."
First published: 13:36 , 12.21.19