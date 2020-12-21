Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

