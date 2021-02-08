Ashkenazi has first conversation with U.S. counterpart

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Monday held his first conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ashkenazi thanked his counterpart for the American stance on the International Criminal Court's decision that it can go ahead with an investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes during the 2014 Gaza war and its West Bank settlement activity.

"I told the secretary that the ICC decision is mistaken and poses a threat to the rare chance of peace in the area," the foreign minister said in a post on Twitter.

"I thanked him and President Biden for their commitment to Israel's security and to the strategic alliance between our nations," he said.







