Unexpected summer rain hits northern Israel

Unexpected summer rain hit northern Israel on Sunday morning as temperatures dropped slightly below their seasonal average.

Residents of Haifa woke up to unusually rainy, summer weather with light rainfall coming down on the northern city around 10am. Weather experts say rain is expected to continue in northern Israel on Monday and even spread to central parts of the country.

Photo: Udi Buch

Southwesterly to westerly winds will blow at a speed of 20-40 km/h (12-24 mph) from the Mediterranean Sea, with waves reaching the height of up to 250 centimeters (50-100 inches).

In the meantime, a moderate heatwave will be felt throughout Sunday in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and the Arava region in southern Israel.

Temperatures will continue to be below their seasonal average on Monday and the sky will be party cloudy.

No significant change is expected on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to slightly increase on Wednesday, but there may still be light rainfall in northern and central Israel in the morning hours.

Photo: Omri Selner

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will dip from 30 degrees Celsius during the day Sunday to 24 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 30 degrees during the day and 25 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the weather will be reach 28 degrees Celsius during the day and falling to 18 degrees overnight.