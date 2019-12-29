Abbas rules out Palestinian election without East Jerusalem

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday ruled out the possibility of a Palestinian general election if Israel bars the Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem from voting.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday ruled out the possibility of a Palestinian general election if Israel bars the Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem from voting.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday ruled out the possibility of a Palestinian general election if Israel bars the Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem from voting.

"The elections will not take place without Jerusalem being part of it and without (the Palestinian) Jerusalemites voting in the heart of East Jerusalem," said Abbas.

"The elections will not take place without Jerusalem being part of it and without (the Palestinian) Jerusalemites voting in the heart of East Jerusalem," said Abbas.

"The elections will not take place without Jerusalem being part of it and without (the Palestinian) Jerusalemites voting in the heart of East Jerusalem," said Abbas.