Abbas rules out Palestinian election without East Jerusalem

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday ruled out the possibility of a Palestinian general election if Israel bars the Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem from voting.
"The elections will not take place without Jerusalem being part of it and without (the Palestinian) Jerusalemites voting in the heart of East Jerusalem," said Abbas.
Israel decided to ignore and not respond to a letter sent by the Palestinian Authority on Saturday, demanding that the Palestinian residents of eastern Jerusalem be allowed to participate in the Palestinian parliamentary elections, followed by the Palestinian presidential elections.
First published: 22:38 , 12.29.19