Israel sees over 2,000 daily virus cases for first time in months

Israel on Tuesday reported over 2,000 new daily coronavirus cases for the first time in months.
The Health Ministry said on Monday 2,279 tested positive for COVID-19, the highest the figure has been since October 14. At least 72,423 tests were conducted, putting the contagion rate at 3.2%.
The ministry said 344 patients are in serious condition, of whom 130 are ventilated. The official death toll reached the grim milestone of 3,000 fatalities a day earlier and now stands at 3,004.
The government said last week if the number of daily cases reaches 2,500 or if the coefficient of infection rises to 1.32, it will enforce the policy of "tight restraint" for at least three weeks.
This includes shutting down all places of work that receive clients, the education system will not operate at all in "red" and "orange" municipalities and those coming from abroad will require to enter isolation.
Israel has 18,651 active patients, currently ill of the disease. Some 3,241 of them live in Jerusalem, 564 in Haifa, 533 in Tel Aviv, 469 in Petah Tikva, 460 in Nazareth, 374 in Sakhnin, 319 in Shefar'am, 313 in Tamra, 285 in Be'er Sheva, 282 in Holon, 281 in Rishon Lezion, 273 in Netanya, 272 in Bnei Brak, 226 in Umm al-Fahm, 226 in Ashdod and 204 in Majdal Shams.