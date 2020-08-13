U.K. Prime Minister Johnson welcomes deal to normalise Israel-UAE relations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states.

"The UAE and Israel's decision to normalize relations is hugely good news," Johnson said on Twitter.

