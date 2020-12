The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 325,096 deaths from the new coronavirus, an increase of 3,362 from its previous count.

The agency said the number of cases had risen by 221,408 to 18,391,571.

