Blinken says Israel has right to defend itself

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States is deeply concerned about violence in the streets of Israel as the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians intensifies.

He says Israelis and Palestinians both have the right to freedom, dignity, security and prosperity. Both sides, Blinken said on Thursday, should be able to live in peace.

