Incendiary balloons found near the city of Beit Shemesh in central Israel

Police sappers were called in to defuse an incendiary device attached to a batch of balloons near Beit Shemesh in central Israel.

Citizens are urged by the police to be careful when encountering balloons that may have such a device attached to them.

On Thursday, such a device exploded in a Kibbutz near the Gaza border. No injuries were reported in that incident.

