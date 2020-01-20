Incendiary balloons found near the city of Beit Shemesh in central Israel

Police sappers were called in to defuse an incendiary device attached to a batch of balloons near Beit Shemesh in central Israel.
Citizens are urged by the police to be careful when encountering balloons that may have such a device attached to them.
On Thursday, such a device exploded in a Kibbutz near the Gaza border. No injuries were reported in that incident.
Incendiary balloons have been launched from Gaza over the border into Israel in recent days and were discovered in border area communities and as far away as Ashdod, north of Gaza
