Iran’s navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.