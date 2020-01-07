Polish president may boycott Holocaust remembrance in Israel

Polish President Andrzej Duda may boycott a ceremony in Israel marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz if he is not allowed to speak before or after Russian President Vladimir Putin, Polish officials said on Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Putin was invited by President Reuven Rivlin to be the key speaker at the event, as tensions between the two eastern European countries grow due to Putin's recent remarks accusing the Polish government of colluding with Adolf Hitler during World War II, which Polish leaders have protested as untrue.

"Essentially they colluded with Hitler. This is clear from documents, archival documents," Putin said in an emotional end-of-year speech at the defense ministry.

Polish President Andrzej Duda ( Photo: Reuters )

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told Polish Radio it was "inadmissible" that Duda would not be allowed to speak during the Jan. 22-23 World Holocaust Forum ceremonies at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial.

Duda earlier indicated it was a "necessary condition" for him to be able to speak during the event and present true facts about the start of World War II and Poland's suffering because recently "lies are being said."

A special council called by Duda will discuss on Tuesday his attendance at the event as well as the situation in the Middle East following the killing of Iran's top general Qaseem Soleimani by the U.S. last Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria are expected to attend the ceremony in Israel.

Poland is hosting observances marking the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz -Birkenau camp by the Soviet Red Army on the precise anniversary, Jan. 27, at the site of the death camp that Nazi Germany operated on occupied Polish soil.

Over 1 million people perished at the death camp, mostly European Jews, but also Poles, Roma, Russian war prisoners and others.

Poland was the first country to be invaded during World War II, attacked in September 1939 by Nazi Germany and Soviet troops.