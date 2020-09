Dr. Michael (Miki) Halberthal, Director-General of the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa called on state officials to impose a nationwide curfew during a cabinet meeting.

Dr. Michael (Miki) Halberthal, Director-General of the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa called on state officials to impose a nationwide curfew during a cabinet meeting.

Dr. Michael (Miki) Halberthal, Director-General of the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa called on state officials to impose a nationwide curfew during a cabinet meeting.

"We have to restart the system," said the Director General.

"We have to restart the system," said the Director General.

"We have to restart the system," said the Director General.