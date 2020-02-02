Japanese warship departs for Gulf to patrol oil lifeline

A Japanese destroyer left for the Gulf of Oman on Sunday amid simmering Middle East tension to guard sea lanes that supply nearly all the oil that powers the world's third-biggest economy.
Abe's government has said it is prepared to authorize force to protect ships in danger, a controversial decision because Japan's war-renouncing constitution forbids the use of military force in international disputes.
The Takanami, which will be joined by two maritime patrol planes, will not however join a naval force led by Japan's U.S. ally or other naval coalitions in the region.