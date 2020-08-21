Russian hospital refuses to move Kremlin critic Navalny after suspected poisoning

A Siberian hospital treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is refusing to allow him to be moved to another better-equipped facility where he can get better care after a suspected poisoning, his spokeswoman said on Friday.
Navalny is fighting for his life after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison. Doctors treating him, at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, have not yet confirmed that diagnosis, but said it is one of several versions they are considering.
Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, cited a head doctor as saying on Friday that his condition was unstable and that the hospital deemed his relatives' desire to move him to another facility insufficient to justify such action.
A German air ambulance with a team specialized in treating coma patients was due to land in Omsk at around 0600 GMT, she said.