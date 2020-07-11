North Korea denounces UK for sanctions on organisations accused of links to prison camps

North Korea denounced Britain on Saturday for announcing sanctions against two organisations that the British government has said are involved in forced labor, torture and murder in North Korean prison camps.
The move against the two organisations, named as the Ministry of State Security Bureau 7 and Ministry of People's Security Correctional Bureau, is part of the first sanctions under Britain's new global human rights regime. Sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis were also announced."Britain's latest move is a flagrant political plot to jump on the bandwagon of the United States' in