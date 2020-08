Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday commented on the suspected gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in an Eilat hotel, describing it as "horrid" and a "crime against humanity."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday commented on the suspected gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in an Eilat hotel, describing it as "horrid" and a "crime against humanity."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday commented on the suspected gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in an Eilat hotel, describing it as "horrid" and a "crime against humanity."