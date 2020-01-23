Rohingya hail UN ruling that Myanmar act to prevent genocide

The United Nations' top court on Thursday ordered Myanmar to do all it can to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people, a ruling met by members of the Muslim minority with gratitude and relief but also some skepticism that the country's rulers will fully comply.

