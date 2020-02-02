Greenblatt says Trump plan creates bright future for Palestinians

Former Mideast peace envoy Jason Greenblatt said it was time for truth.
In response to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's speech to the Arab League emergency meeting in Cairo, Greenblatt posted on his twitter account: "Pres. Abbas speaks to Arab League/condemns plan intended to create a bright future for Palestinians but no one there speaks about one of the biggest problems for Palestinians- Iran-funded terrorists-Hamas/PIJ-who cause much suffering for Palestinians & Israelis. Time for the truth!