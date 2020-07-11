UN fails for 2nd time to agree on Syria aid from Turkey

A divided U.N. Security Council failed for a second time Friday to agree on extending humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria's mainly rebel-held northwest from Turkey as the current U.N. mandate was ending, leaving nearly 3 million people at risk of losing aid.
Russia and China vetoed a U.N. resolution backed by the 13 other council members that would have maintained two crossing points from Turkey for six months. A Russian-drafted resolution that would have authorized just one border crossing for a year failed to receive the minimum nine "yes" votes in the 15-member council, with only four countries voting in favor while seven voted against and four abstained.