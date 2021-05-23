At least nine dead in Italian cable car accident

At least nine people have died and two are seriously injured after a cable car connecting Italy's Maggiore lake with a mountain close by plunged on Sunday, the national alpine rescue service said.

The Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the famous town of Stresa, on Lake Maggiore, up almost 1400 meters above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes.

"It is a very serious accident," Walter Milan, a spokesman for the national alpine rescue service told RaiNews24 television.