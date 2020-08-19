Hamas chief deputy warns 'hand is on the trigger'

The deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Haya, on Wednesday, commented on the possibility of an escalation between his organization and Israel, saying that the "hand is on the trigger. bombs will respond with a bomb, missiles will respond with missiles and killing will respond with killing."
Earlier, the Qatari envoy for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, Muhammad al-Amadi, also referred to the possibility of escalation, saying that "Qatar is conducting intensive talks at the highest levels and with all parties in order to contain the escalation and save the Gaza Strip from further crises."