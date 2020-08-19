Hamas chief deputy warns 'hand is on the trigger'

The deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Haya, on Wednesday, commented on the possibility of an escalation between his organization and Israel, saying that the "hand is on the trigger. bombs will respond with a bomb, missiles will respond with missiles and killing will respond with killing."

The deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Haya, on Wednesday, commented on the possibility of an escalation between his organization and Israel, saying that the "hand is on the trigger. bombs will respond with a bomb, missiles will respond with missiles and killing will respond with killing."

The deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Haya, on Wednesday, commented on the possibility of an escalation between his organization and Israel, saying that the "hand is on the trigger. bombs will respond with a bomb, missiles will respond with missiles and killing will respond with killing."