Lebanon's Berri warns of return to anarchy after shootings

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, head of Lebanon's Shi'ite Muslim Amal Movement, warned on Monday that recent deadly shootings raised the risk of the country sliding back into anarchy and sectarian strife.
He was referring to clashes between Lebanese Sunni Muslims and Shi'ites last week that killed two people in the Khaldeh area south of Beirut, and an incident days earlier in the northern village of Kaftoun in which three men were shot dead.
"I warn irresponsible politicians against continuing with this behavior because it creates a fertile ground for a return to anarchy and awakens the sleeping devils of terrorist cells which are waiting for the opportunity to pounce on Lebanon's security, unity and civil peace," Berri said in a speech.