Lebanon's Berri warns of return to anarchy after shootings

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, head of Lebanon's Shi'ite Muslim Amal Movement, warned on Monday that recent deadly shootings raised the risk of the country sliding back into anarchy and sectarian strife.

