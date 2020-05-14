Vandals desecrate grave of IDF soldier killed in West Bank raid

The grave of an IDF soldier killed Tuesday during a West Bank raid was found desecrated on Thursday in the military cemetery in the southern region of Beer Yaakov.

First Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal, a 21-year-old soldier in the Golani Brigade, was killed when a Palestinian threw a rock at his head during the operation in Yabed, near Jenin.

First Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal was killed in an arrest operation in the West Bank village of Yabed

The IDF issued a statement on Thursday saying excavation marks had been found on the grave site.

Ben Yigal’s family was updated immediately and his father arrived at the cemetery accompanied by army officials shortly after.

Representatives of the military rabbinate also arrived at the scene to make sure that the honor of the fallen had not been desecrated.

Officials believe that the incident did not have a nationalist motive.

"In light of the incident, we have decided that the grave will be sealed and until then, Golani soldiers will guard the area,” the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The case will be further reviewed together with the police.

"Any attack on the dignity of fallen soldiers must be condemned. The IDF and the police are working to investigate the incident," the army said.

The funeral of First Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal ( Photo: AP )

Ben Yigal was killed when he and his comrades from a reconnaissance unit were conducting arrests of four terror suspects in the village of Yabed.

As the troops were leaving the village a large rock was hurled off a roof, with the perpetrator apparently waiting for the soldier to look up.

Ben Yigal sustained critical injuries and was evacuated to Rambam Healthcare Campus in Haifa, where he was pronounced dead.