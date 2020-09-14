Anti-PM protesters: We won't stop during lockdown

The organizers of the ongoing protests outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official Jerusalem residence say that they will not end the demonstrations during the lockdown set to begin Friday.
The protests will resume on Monday, after the Jewish New Year holiday, the "Crime Minister" movement said, adding that the group was willing to petition the High Court should the government try to restrict their right to protest.
"The right to protest is a fundamental right in a democracy, in particular in a time of emergency," the group said.