Edelstein calls major parties in for a 'last-ditch attempt' to form government

Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein called on coalition negotiating teams from the two major parties for discussions on ending the political deadlock preventing the formation of a new government.

Just two weeks before the end of the allotted time for the Knesset to vote in a new coalition and avert elections, the speaker called this a "last-ditch attempt."

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

"Israel is in the midst of an emergency that could bring about financial and social destruction," Edelstein said and added, "this is a moment of truth for Israeli politics, a choice between leadership and cowardice"

Bothe Likud and the Blue and White Party commended the speaker and said they will gladly attend.

Israel has been in the throws of a coalition crisis since April when the first elections of the year failed to present Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the votes needed to form a new government.

After the second round of elections in September, Netanyahu once again failed to secure the necessary votes and Blue and White which emerged the larger Knesset faction was also unable to form a coalition.

If Edelstein's efforts do not result in an agreement between the two major parties, Israel is expected to head into a third election cycle in less than a year.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

The deadlock is a result of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal troubles, having been indicted on three corruption charges.

Blue and White have vowed they would not join a unity government with Netanyahu until he has cleared his name.

Calls for the prime minister to step aside have been rejected by the ruling Likud.