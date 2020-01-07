U.S. should expect some form of Iranian retaliation - Pentagon

The United States should expect that Iran will retaliate over the U.S. killing of its military commander Qassem Soleimani, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says.
"I think we should expect that they will retaliate in some way, shape or form," Esper tells a news briefing at the Pentagon, adding that such retaliation could be through Iran-backed proxy groups outside the country or "by their own hand."
"We're prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do," he says.
First published: 21:59 , 01.07.20