Jerusalem high school student being tested for coronavirus in Jerusalem
Photo: Ilan Tibi
Coronavirus tests in Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv

Israel reports 75 new COVID-19 cases in less than three days

Jerusalem high school is ordered to close down after six staff members and students test positive for coronavirus after schools across the country reopen, while drive-through testing facility has now reopened to meet the city's testing needs

Gilad Cohen, Ricky Carmi, Yaron Druckman |
Updated: 05.28.20 , 12:32
The Ministry of Health announced that between Monday evening and Thursday morning, 75 new new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Israel, bringing the number of patients in the country to 16,809.
    • Some of the new coronavirus patients are students and teachers from schools across the country, who were infected after the reopening of educational institutions earlier this month.
    Coronavirus tests in Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: AFP)
    A Jerusalem high school was closed on Wednesday by the municipality after three school teachers and three students tested positive for the virus; the entire teaching staff and student body was due to be tested on Thursday.
    A drive-through COVID-19 testing site was to be reopened in Jerusalem to accommodate the testing needs in the city in light of the increase in confirmed cases.
    Jerusalem high school student being tested for coronavirus
    (Photo: Ilan Tibi)
    A 24-year-old woman from a Negev community classed as a COVID-19 hot spot on Wednesday tested positive for the virus.
    First published: 12:25 , 05.28.20
