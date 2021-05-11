U.S. Treasury sanctions 7 Lebanese tied to Hezbollah finances

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on seven Lebanese linked to the militant Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its financial arm.
The measures are the latest against Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terrorist group and has targeted with penalties for years.
The Treasury said six of the seven sanctioned were the group's "shadow bankers," who used the cover of personal accounts at certain Lebanese banks to evade sanctions against Hezbollah's financial arm. They transferred approximately $500 million over the past decade, it said.