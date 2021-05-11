U.S. Treasury sanctions 7 Lebanese tied to Hezbollah finances

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on seven Lebanese linked to the militant Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its financial arm.

The measures are the latest against Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terrorist group and has targeted with penalties for years.

