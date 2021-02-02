Blue & White to recommend the removal of certain restrictions

Blue & White announced it would recommend a series of changes to the current nationwide closure at the next cabinet meeting.
Among the party's expected recommendations is the imposition of a full closure only on cities where the infection rate is highest, the removal of the 1,000-meter limit one can travel from home, the removal of the ban on take-away services and the reopening of B & Bs for nuclear families.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the party for its expected recommendations: "[Blue & White] need to know the data. This is a matter of life, not populism." Netanyahu added: "I call on everyone to transcend any other consideration. We can win this big time."