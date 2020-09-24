Kremlin critic Navalny's bank accounts frozen, apartment seized

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's bank accounts were frozen and his Moscow apartment seized under a lawsuit while he was recovering from a suspected poisoning in a Berlin hospital, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Thursday.

"This means the flat cannot be sold, donated or mortgaged," Yarmysh said in a video posted on Twitter.

