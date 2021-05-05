Beirut sends hazardous material to Germany for destruction

A German company has removed dangerous chemicals stored in dozens of containers from Beirut's port and is shipping them abroad as part of efforts to secure the facility following last year's massive blast, the office of Lebanon's prime minister said Wednesday.
Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate -- a highly explosive material used in fertilizers -- had been improperly stored in the port for years. The catastrophic blast killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000, devastating nearby neighborhoods.