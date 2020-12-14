Electoral College will vote Monday, confirming Biden's U.S. presidential win

Electors will gather in state capitols across the country on Monday to formally vote for Joe Biden as the next U.S. president, effectively ending President Donald Trump's frenzied but failing attempt to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election.

