Justice Minister accuses Likud of abusing the death of Yaakov Abu Alkian

A confrontation erupted in the Knesset plenum between Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Wednesday. Nissenkorn accused Likud members of taking advantage of the death of Yaakov Abu Alkian and tying the incident to the corruption charges of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"This is an ugly use of a death from a few years ago and an entire public which was incited against in its wake," said Nissenkorn. "You are trying to enslave the rule of law and the independence of the system."