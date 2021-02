Russian investigators on Monday asked for Kira Yarmysh, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman, to be placed under house arrest until March 23, a Moscow court said.

Russian investigators on Monday asked for Kira Yarmysh, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman, to be placed under house arrest until March 23, a Moscow court said.

Russian investigators on Monday asked for Kira Yarmysh, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman, to be placed under house arrest until March 23, a Moscow court said.