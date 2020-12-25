Thousands march on West Bank in memory of suspected terror victim

Thousands of people from all over Israel marched together on Friday in the Reihan Forest area on the West Bank in memory of Esther Horgan, an Israeli woman who was found dead nearby earlier in the week in what appeared to be an act of terrorism.
The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, called at the event on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to significantly expand construction in the settlement of Tal Menashe, where Horgan and her family lived, as "a Zionist response to the murder."